Watch: Rohit Sharma's daughter mimics her father, cheers for MI

The preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League is in full swing in the Mumbai Indians camp.
Rohit Sharma, who is looking forward to sealing the win for his franchise this time, has been practicing in the nets daily and cheering him on, the hitman also has his family present in the bio-bubble.
From a mini pull-shot 😍 to an MI cheer chant ➡️ Sammy’s #IPL2021 plan is ready ✅#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/vPnTCjLVLc— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 31, 2021
In the video, Samaira is wearing a helmet and then playing the shot when Ritika (Rohit's wife) asks her how dad hits a six.
Mumbai Indians are all set to begin their title defence against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Chennai.