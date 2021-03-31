  1. Sify.com
Watch: Rohit Sharma's daughter mimics her father, cheers for MI

Rohit Sharma's daughter

The preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League is in full swing in the Mumbai Indians camp.

Rohit Sharma, who is looking forward to sealing the win for his franchise this time, has been practicing in the nets daily and cheering him on, the hitman also has his family present in the bio-bubble.


On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians took to social media to share a cute video of Rohit's daughter Samaira mimicking her dad's mini pull-shot and cheering for the defending IPL champions.

In the video, Samaira is wearing a helmet and then playing the shot when Ritika (Rohit's wife) asks her how dad hits a six.

Mumbai Indians are all set to begin their title defence against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 in Chennai.

