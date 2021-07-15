Watch: Sports Minister launches India's official cheer song 'Hindustani Way'

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched Team India's official cheer song 'Hindustani Way' created by AR Rahman and Ananya Birla ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23 to August 8. The mega event was slated to go-ahead last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Let me first thank and congratulate Ananya and AR Rahman for taking the initiative, this is the moment when you are doing something for passion. It was not easy even to collaborate, we were in different bubbles and zones, it might be difficult for AR Rahman and Ananya to come together and make a cheer song for Team India," said Thakur while launching the cheer song.

"I am glad that we are going to launch it today. I want every Indian to listen to this song, share it as much as you can," he added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra along with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (Union Minister of I&B and Youth Affairs, Sports Minister), Rajeev Mehta (IOA secretary), and MoS for home, Youth affairs, and Sports Nisith Pramanik launched the official cheer song.

With ANI Inputs