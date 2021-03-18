Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's fantastic fifty ends in a controversial dismissal

After being dropped following his debut in the 2nd T20I against England in the ongoing series (when he didn't get to bat), Suryakumar made a strong comeback with a blistering knock.

A sharp catch by Dawid Malan to send back the rampaging Suryakumar Yadav ended up being a debatable decision.

However, his brilliant innings was cut short for 57. The Mumbai Indians batsman blasted six boundaries and three sixes during his 31-ball stay.

Once again Sam Curran delivered in his very first over. What a comeback from him after being hit for a six on the previous ball. The question was whether Malan's catch was clean. TV replays showed that part of the ball was grassed.

The third umpire took sometime before upholding the on field decision. Watch video

Twitterati did not agree with the third umpire's decision and took to the platform to express their disappointment over SKY's dismissal.

Great fielding effort. But not out IMO. Again, soft signal ... might pinch quite hard .. Why should the umpire have to observe a soft signal from so far out.. when it’s so tricky even for the third umpire on replays! 🤭#IndvEng — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 18, 2021

Not out hai bhai

Benefit of doubt should go to the batsman #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/cLpYW1ksyn — Ankur Kulshrestha (@ankur_abk) March 18, 2021