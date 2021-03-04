Watch: Tempers flare as Kohli, Stokes engage in heated exchange

The duo was seen engaging in an ardent dispute. It looked like Kohli was upset with something which Stokes said -- possibly to Mohammed Siraj after he bowled a bouncer -- and the Indian captain approached the English all-rounder to express his concern.

Day 1 of the fourth and final Test between India and England Series turned a little fiery when Indian captain Kohli and England all-rounder Stokes got into a heated argument on the field.

Another day, another banter between Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes.

An argument sprouted between the two, and it was then the two umpires intervened to stop the debate.

The banter between the two players is not new.

Earlier in the third Test, Kohli had engaged in a hilarious conversation with Stokes when the England player stopped mid-way through his batting stride due to disturbance in the sightscreen.

After England opted to bat, India managed to pick some quick wickets on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England.

Axar Patel took the first two wickets -- removing both the openers, while Siraj dismissed England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

India lead the four-time series 2-1 and only need a draw to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. England, however, are already knocked out of the tournament.

The final clash of the World Test Championship will take place between June 18-22 at Lord's.

New Zealand have already qualified for the final.