WATCH: Thala Dhoni arrives, Chennai Super Kings all set to begin training camp ahead of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings is one of the teams to start. They tweeted MS Dhoni's arrival in Chennai for the team's training camp. Media reports say that the camp could begin on March 9.

With the mini-player auction being done within February, teams are now gearing up for their tournament preparations.

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is almost here and is set to begin in April.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was not very lucky for CSK as they failed to make the playoffs for the first time, and their squad looked out of ideas at times. However, this time around, they have added some fresh faces, hoping to bring something new to the table.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni and experienced batsman Ambati Rayudu were the first to arrive in Chennai for the training camp.

But while the teams are gearing up for the tournament, there remains little clarity over the tournament's schedule. The confusion in the schedule is because every franchise wants home games, and since it will be happening in India, BCCI is in for some complications as preferring one city over another might not go down well with some VIPs.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao had requested the BCCI to host a few games in Hyderabad. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh was also 'surprised' to figure out that Mohali might not be hosting any IPL games.

However, BCCI has said that the IPL Governing Council is yet to come out with a final list of venues. The development comes on the back of the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, one of the sure-shot venues. As of now, BCCI is adopting a wait-and-watch policy.

"As of now it's all speculation whether it's Punjab or Hyderabad. We will soon have IPL GC to decide what needs to be done and how the IPL needs to be conducted this year; as of now, nothing has been decided yet. BCCI will seek assurances from state governments before allowing them to host the matches," a source within the BCCI told ANI.

"Whether it can be held in a state while elections are taking place and when talking about Punjab, BCCI needs concrete assurance from authorities that no unwanted incident will take place when the matches happen there," the source added.