WATCH: Virat Kohli furious after Ravindra Jadeja's controversial dismissal

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has never shied away from giving the world a close look at his emotions over the years, with his passion for the game evident from his reactions at any call by the umpire or event during the game. One such instance was witnessed during the opening ODI between India and West Indies at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja attempted to go for a quick single during the 48th over of the Indian innings, with the hosts sent in to bat by Windies skipper Kieron Pollard after winning the toss. However, the call turned out to be a false one as Jadeja soon realised after a quick throw from Roston Chase at the stumps, saw him fall short of the crease.

However, what irked Kohli was the manner in which Chase was given an opportunity to go for an appeal after watching the replay on the big screen. This unfair advantage to the visitors saw the on-field umpire go upstairs for a referral from the third umpire, and an eventual dismissal for Jadeja, who was ruled run out for 21. Here is a video of the dismissal which shows Kohli fuming at the decision: pic.twitter.com/aqD447kxcM — Mohit Das (@MohitDa29983755) December 15, 2019 The visitors are inching extremely close to victory at the time of filing the story, with Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope dominating the Indian bowling attack. Hetmyer has smashed a century with Hope close to registering one as well.