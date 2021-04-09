Watch: Virat Kohli gets a black-eye, luckily not so serious

In the first match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli suffered an injury to the underside of the right eye during the first innings against Mumbai Indians.

The skipper was fielding when Kyle Jamieson landed one in the slot. Krunal Pandya's shot lacked power and Kohli went for a catch at mid-off, but the ball missed his hand, and he copped it to the eye.