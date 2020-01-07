WATCH: Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh's bowling action, fans thrilled

#ViratKohli imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/5QSkRYwlaG

After the first T20I got washed out without a ball being bowled in Guwahati due to rain and damp pitch, Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20 international.

The series will bring to the fore Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah who are making a comeback after nursing injuries.

The spotlight will be on Dhawan after KL Rahul scored a lot of runs in his absence while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

"There is healthy competition within the group. KL and Shikhar are brilliant players, vying for one spot. It's all about doing what's best for the team," Kohli said at the toss.

Dhawan has not been in form lately, especially in T20Is where he scored just 272 runs in 12 innings at a below-par strike rate of 110.56.

Rahul, meanwhile, scored 356 runs in 9 innings at an impressive strike rate of 142.40.