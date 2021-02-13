Watch: Virat Kohli stunned by huge turn in Chepauk

Moeen Ali dismissed Virat Kohli with a dream delivery leaving Chepauk in a hush on the opening day of the second Test between India and England on a turning track in Chennai. Watch video

Full and outside off, Kohli leaned to drive. But the ball drifted in beautifully, spun in a mile, and went past the inside edge to hit the stumps!

A stunned Kohli didn't want to go and checked with Rohit Sharma at the other end whether he was bowled or the bails were dislodged by the keeper's gloves.

It was taken upstairs but the first replay showed that the ball had hit the stumps and the Indian captain had to head back to the pavilion for a duck.