Watch: Virat Kohli's stunning catch near boundary rope

India, yet again, stuttered to set a stiff target after being put in to bat first in the second T20I against the West Indies in Thuruvananthapuram on Sunday. Shivam Dube's half-century and an unbeaten 33 by Rishabh Pant could only lift the hosts to 170/7.

Defending 171, Indians were left wanting on the field, spilled easy catches and helped Windies to stitch their first fifty opening partnership this year. Evin Lewis, capitalised on the two reprieves from Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant in the same over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to pitch in with a 35-ball 40.

Following his dismissal, Shimron Hetmyer was off the blocks quickly. In the 14th over, he slammed back-to-back sixes off Ravindra Jadeja and looked set to register three successive hits over the rope when he was stopped short by this absolute blinder by Virat Kohli. Stunner! Only if some of the other fielders get inspired by Virat Kohli.



What An Athlete. #INDvsWI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Bzp7MZcORX — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) December 8, 2019 This delivery was a wide one from Jadeja which Hetmyer hammers it flat towards the long on fence. Kohli ran to his right, stretched his hands out to take a tumbling catch very close to the boundary rope. Absolutely brilliant! Hunted it down like a lion. Setting an example here Kohli. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/gh9Bb9ohNa — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 8, 2019 The India skipper did exceptionally well to not slide onto the ropes.