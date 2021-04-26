Watch: Young Ravi Bishnoi's stunning running catch

However, losing early wickets at the top made Eoin Morgan and co. stop and reassess before things could go out of control as it had gone in their past few encounters at this season's Indian Premier League.

After restricting Punjab Kings to 123/9, Kolkata Knight Riders might have thought for a moment that it would be an easy chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Match 21 witnessed a stunning moment, which could be one of the top contenders for the catch of Season 14.

It happened in the 3rd over of KKR's chase when Arshdeep Singh bowled a slower delivery to Sunil Narine, who was looking to make the most of the final ball. The delivery was bowled into the surface to Narine's legstump. The West Indian looking to pull over the ropes doesn't get it right. The ball goes very high in the air towards the right of deep mid-wicket where Ravi Bishnoi after covering a lot of distance puts on a dive to take a tremendous catch. Watch video

Bishnoi has made an impact ever since his inclusion in the Punjab side. In his first game, he did the damage with the ball and now before he is introduced into the attack, he has made an impact n the field.