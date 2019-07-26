  1. Sify.com
Watch: Yuvraj Singh's bizarre dismissal in Global T20 Canada debut game

Last Updated: Fri, Jul 26, 2019 15:45 hrs
Yuvraj Singh's debut in Global T20 Canada ended in bizarre dismissal

Yuvraj Singh got back to the T20 format after recently announcing his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League.

Yuvraj Singh's first competitive match after his retirement from international cricket ended in a bizarre way during the second edition of Global T20 Canada.

Yuvraj is leading Toronto Nationals and in the match against Chris Gayle's Vancouver Knights in Bramton, he was seen struggling with his back and with the bat before scoring a painstaking 27-ball 14.

In the 17th over of Toronto's innings, Yuvraj nicked the ball but wicketkeeper Tobias Visee failed to catch it. However, the ball deflected off the keeper's gloves onto the stumps. Yuvraj's back foot was inside the crease when the bails came off but he walked off even before the on-field umpires made a decision.

Watch Video of Yuvraj's bizarre dismissal:

The pain in his back probably prompted him to walk off even though he was clearly not out.


