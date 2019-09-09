WBBL: Melbourne Renegades rope in Tammy Beaumont

Beaumont will be replacing New Zealand international Amy Satterthwaite who recently announced her pregnancy.

Beaumont, who has previously played for the Adelaide Strikers, is a top order batter who has amassed almost 3,500 international runs across 144 games for England.

The 28-year-old was part of the Ashes squad earlier this year and posted 114 against Australia in the second ODI.

"I'm thrilled to be heading back to the Big Bash. I've played against a lot of the talent in the Renegades line-up so it'll be nice to be playing alongside them this time," Beaumont said.

The Renegades have also secured former Melbourne Stars all-rounder Makinley Blows, ex-Sydney Sixers bowler Carly Leeson and Victorian squad member Courtney Neale, while Erica Kershaw and Courtney Webb have re-committed to the club. The team open their season on October 19 against the Adelaide Strikers. Renegades squad: Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Danni Wyatt (ENG).