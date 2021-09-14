WBBL: Adelaide Strikers announce return of Laura Wolvaardt

Adelaide [Australia], September 14 (ANI): Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday announced the return of South African international Laura Wolvaardt.



Debuting in blue last season, Wolvaardt owned third position in the batting line-up, finishing the tournament as the Strikers' leading run-scorer, amassing 347 at a strike-rate of 105. Taking the field in every game, the right-hander's flawless cover drive regularly powered the Strikers into winning positions, with Wolvaardt twice passing the half-century mark.

A brilliant innings of 68 from 50 deliveries, featuring four sixes, was the exclamation point on Wolvaardt's season. Coming to the crease with just seven runs on the board, Wolvaardt would not depart until the Strikers had added a further 121 during her stay, an effort that pushed eventual Grand Finalists Melbourne Stars all the way to the second last ball of the game.

Wolvaardt is delighted at the prospect of returning to the WBBL, speaking glowingly of her experience last summer.

"I'm so excited to be returning to the Strikers. I loved every second of the Big Bash last year. The tournament is fantastic to be a part of and I couldn't have asked for a better team. It's such a great group of girls and I felt like I learned so much from the coaches last season. I can't wait to start," said Wolvaardt in an official release.

Just 22 years of age, Wolvaardt has already become a mainstay of the South African One-Day and T20 national teams, with almost 100 fixtures to her name since debuting in 2016 as a 16-year-old. That year, Wolvaardt entered the history books as the youngest South African centurion in any format when she raised the bat against Ireland.

South Africa's 2020 Women's Cricketer of the Year, Wolvaardt is currently in the West Indies with the national team for five ODIs and three T20Is. In the most recent contest, the Strikers signing cracked an unbeaten 71 at the top of the order to secure victory and claim Player of the Match honour. (ANI)

