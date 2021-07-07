WBBL: Sydney Thunder appoint Alex Blackwell as List Manager

Sydney [Australia], July 7 (ANI): Sydney Thunder have scored a massive coup just days before Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) fixtures are announced with the signing of former Australia captain Alex Blackwell as their List Manager.



Blackwell, a veteran of 251 internationals across all three formats of the game and the inaugural captain of the Thunder, will manage the roster for the Thunder's defending champion WBBL squad.

Now a broadcaster with Fox Cricket, with the luxury of watching players from all over the world for a living, CNSW Head of Cricket Greg Mail believes Blackwell is a great appointment.

"We couldn't be happier to have engaged Alex to manage the WBBL playing list at the Thunder," Mail said.

"Like Lisa (Sthalekar, the Sixers List Manager), her cricket pedigree is obviously outstanding and Alex is an exceptional person who will bring decades of knowledge and experience to the role," he added.

Blackwell said she was delighted to continue her strong connection with the Thunder Nation, while sighting her role with global gender equity movement FairBreak as a driver for her scouting experience.

"I am thrilled to get the offer (to manage the Thunder's WBBL list) and think I fit the role pretty nicely," Blackwell said.

"It is something I stay across anyway because of the wonderful opportunities I get to commentate on cricket," she added.

A List Manager for Thunder's BBL team will be appointed in due course. Thunder players contracted for WBBL|07: Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson. (ANI)

