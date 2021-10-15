WBBL 'working' with Tasmanian Government to stage games amid COVID-19 induced lockdown

Hobart [Australia], October 15 (ANI): The COVID-19 induced three-day lockdown by the Tasmanian Government on Friday "in the interests of public health" has put the weekend games of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in doubt.



Four WBBL matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday and the tournament organisers said that they are currently working with the Tasmanian Government on exploring the options.

"The Weber Women's Big Bash League acknowledges the decision of the Tasmanian Government to call a three-day lockdown in the interests of public health. The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners, along with that of the wider community, remains our top priority," a statement from WBBL read.



"We are currently working with the Tasmanian Government on options for the upcoming Weber WBBL|07 matches at Blundstone Arena, Hobart, this weekend

"All players, staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results. All are currently participating in training at Blundstone Arena or at team hotels," it added.

Meanwhile, the Marsh Cup match between Tasmania and Western Australia in Perth was delayed for an hour on Friday. (ANI)

