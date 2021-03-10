We are all available: KP has a 'cheeky' message for England selectors

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Former skipper Kevin Pietersen has trolled the England side who faced a 3-1 series defeat against India last week.



Having led England Legends to a 6-run win over India Legends on Tuesday, Pietersen -- star of the match with an entertaining knock of 75 -- pointed that England "can" beat India in India.

"So England CAN beat India in India! How cool was that game? England selectors -- we're all available!" Pietersen captioned his post on Instagram

Last week, the Virat Kohli-led side won the four-match Test series against England 3-1 to progress to the final of the World Test Championship.

After the series loss, many former cricketers had raised questions over England's rotation policy which saw the match winners of the first Test being rested for the subsequent games. But head coach Chris Silverwood suggested that England might look to continue the rotation policy in the Ashes which is scheduled for later this year.

Coming back to Road Safety World Series, Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends suffered their first defeat in the tournament, but won the hearts on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 189, the match went down the wire despite a top-order collapse as all-rounder Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony went hammer and tongs in the last two overs but fell short by six runs.

Needing 38 in the last two overs, Gony hit 19 runs with two sixes and a boundary against Chris Tremlett in the penultimate over. However, the Indians could manage only 12 runs in the last over. (ANI)

