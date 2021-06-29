We are all responsible for elimination from Euro 2020, says France goalkeeper Lloris

Bucharest [Romania], June 29 (ANI): After being eliminated from the ongoing Euro 2020, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said that the entire team is responsible for not being able to go further and it would be unfair to blame one individual.



France suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16 match and as a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners were knocked out of the ongoing competition.

Kylian Mbappe missed the final penalty as Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer rose to the occasion, and as a result, Switzerland ended up winning the match.

"In football, we win together and we lose together. We're all responsible for the elimination. It's painful and there is no one to point the finger at. We all fought together against the opponent and there is no excuse to seek. And we have to highlight the Swiss team, they were great," Lloris told beIN Sports, as reported by Goal.com.

"I think the regrets we may have tonight are certainly that we could have managed the game better at 3-1. Our strength in the past was to be strong. And tonight, we left them in the game. Despite that, we didn't give up. We went to the end of the end. Now we have to digest our pain," he added.

Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties and as a result, the side will now lock horns against Spain in the quarterfinals.

The normal 90 minutes action finished at 3-3 and as a result, the match progressed to extra time. No team was able to break the deadlock in extra time and hence the match progressed to a penalty shootout.

For France, Karim Benzema scored a brace while Paul Pogba also registered one goal. On the other hand, Haris Seferovic scored two goals for Switzerland while Mario Gavranovic registered one goal. (ANI)

