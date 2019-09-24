We are capable of playing much better football: India Under-18 coach Floyd Pinto

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 24 (ANI): India Under-18 football coach Floyd Pinto has said that the team is capable of playing much better football and will revive their game when they play against Sri Lanka.

"I am sure the boys will improve against Sri Lanka. They are capable of playing much better football. We need to create chances and get the goals. The goals are crucial in our quest to qualify for the semis. We aim to score as many as possible, and proceed to the semis as group winners," AIFF quoted Pinto as saying.



The remarks came after Blue Colts' dismal performance against Bangladesh in the SAFF U-18 Championship. The game ended in a goalless draw on Monday.

"Looking back at our last match, we are not happy the manner we kept the ball. We have been working a lot on keeping the ball and constructing attacks. We need to show confidence against oppositions who defend deeper, and need to have the confidence to play the ball much better," said Pinto.

Prabshukhan Singh Gill who was injured early in the first half against Bangladesh and was hospitalised is now stable.

"All the reports are normal. But as it's a head injury, we need to keep him under our observation for the next 48 hours. We look forward to him playing a part in the later stages of the Championship," the coach informed.

The islanders had lost their opening fixture against the Tigers 0-3.

India is slated to take on Sri Lanka in their last group league match tomorrow. The Blue Colts needs a draw to qualify for the semi-finals. (ANI)

