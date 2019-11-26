We are not looking to avenge our loss to PSG: Zidane

Madrid, Nov 26 (IANS) Football giants Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said the club is "not looking to get revenge" when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday

Real Madrid were thrashed 3-0 in France earlier in the group stage.

"It's the kind of game where you can confirm you're on a good run. We want to win because we're at home and we want to play good football.

"I want to see my side play 90 minutes at their best," Zidane was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

Zidane heaped praises on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe as there have been talks of him wanting to sign the France player. "You know that I've known Mbappe for a long time and that I'm in love with him as a person because of when he came here on trial a long time ago," said Zidane. "Having said that, he's our opponent and there's no more to it." Real have recovered in the Champions League after also being held to a 2-2 home draw by Brugge in their second game, beating Galatasaray home and away including a 6-0 thrashing in Madrid last time out. dm/in