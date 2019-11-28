We both want to win big tournaments: Kane on Mourinho

London, Nov 28 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has made it clear that he is looking to build a strong relationship with new manager Jose Mourinho. He took charge after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

"When you are winning, it definitely helps your relationship. Hopefully we can build a strong relationship," Kane told reporters.

"It's early days. We have a good relationship so far. We talk, we try and help the team ... Me being one of the leaders in the team he looks to me for feelings and advice on the team."

The star striker had earlier said that Mourinho was the best thing to have happened to the club as they look to end an 11-year title drought. "We know we both want to win big competitions. That's the team's aim, my aim and the manager's aim. Hopefully I can help him do that this year and see where we can go," Kane said. "He's had two games. So far it's been about trying to save energy, not trying to work too much with the players because of the games. "But we obviously have a long season ahead so I'm sure we will get to know each other well over the next few weeks and implement what he wants on our team." bbh/