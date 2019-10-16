We can't blame Sandhu for the goal: India coach Igor Stimac

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac defended Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's error and said that the goalkeeper shouldn't be blamed for the goal.

Near the half-time mark, Saad Uddin managed to get on to the end of a set-piece from the left flank, past an outstretched Sandhu, to head the ball into an empty net.



"That's a goalkeeper's life. Sometimes you have a great day and the other times you make judgemental errors. But we can't blame him because that should've been a foul in the first place," Goal.com quoted Stimac as saying.

"We're not here to accuse anyone in the dressing room. I will defend them with all my heart. We must work on removing our errors," he added.

Stimac also urged the team to concentrate on the upcoming games as there are a lot more matches to be played in the tournament.

"Many points are on the table to be taken. That was one of the points I made in the dressing room to make our players understand we have games ahead," he said.

Both the teams ended the day with a point apiece, and India now remains on the fourth spot with two points in Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. (ANI)

