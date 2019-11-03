We can't score five goals every day: Zidane after goalless draw against Real Betis

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): After witnessing a goalless draw against Real Betis in La Liga, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that they cannot score five goals every day.

"They defended very well. We won't score five goals every day," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Real Madrid had secured a 5-0 win over Leganes on October 31.



Zidane praised Real Betis saying that they are a 'good team' with 'very good players'.

"We have had chances. The goal is the only thing that we have lacked. Betis are a good team, with very good players. In the first half, we were superior in everything. We missed the goal, and then in the second, it was more balanced," he said.

Real Madrid has 22 points under its belt from 11 games in La Liga while Real Betis has only earned 13 points from 12 games.

Real Madrid will now compete against Eibar in La Liga on November 9. (ANI)

