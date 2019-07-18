We don't feel cheated, says Boult after WC final loss

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Thursday said that the team does not feel cheated with England declared as ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champions.

A champion had to be decided through a Super Over and England were crowned champions on the basis of boundary countback rule.

Boult's simple answer to the cheating allegations was 'No' and he went on to add, "I suppose it's just natural to nitpick and pull apart a game like that. Firstly, to be involved in it was obviously very amazing. But you know, you just wonder those little kind of things that went your way, or didn't go your way or whatever, it could've been a totally different game. Yeah, of course, I'm living the last over throughout my mind a lot. Somehow we were hit for six along the ground which has never been happened before. And then, yeah, couple of run outs, to bowl them out and to see the scores level and to lose was a pretty unique situation."

The left-arm pacer also revealed that team got to know about the Super Over rule when three were needed off two balls. "When I saw three off two, that's when the umpires said to us there would be a Super Over. We had a job to defend three of two balls and we did that and then Super Over it was. Just a crazy game to be part of," he said. Boult added that no one will ever get close to winning and then losing the World Cup as the Kiwis. "I'm sure you could appreciate it's a nerve-wracking scenario to be a part of. A lot of people over there interested. A lot of people watching on the TV. It was amazing. Obviously saw what it meant for the Englishmen to get across the line. It could have been us. Unfortunately it wasn't. No one is probably going to get closer to winning the World Cup or losing the World Cup as us," he said. Boult will now spend time with his family and friends, and walk his dog along the beach. When asked how he is dealing with the result, the fast bowler said the outcome will not disappear as it is hard to swallow for next couple of years. "Well, I'm gonna go home for the first time in about four months. Probably gonna walk my dog along the beach and try and put it aside. I'm sure he won't be too angry at me. And hey we've got a quick turnaround before we go to Sri Lanka in a couple of days time and back in the saddle. Like I said, it's not gonna be something that disappears in the next couple of days. It's probably something that's gonna be hard to swallow for the next couple of years," is how Boult signed off.