We don't have to rebuild too much: Pep Guardiola

Leeds: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they do not have to 'rebuild' too much during the upcoming transfer window.



"We don't have to rebuild too much. Three players is not rebuilding the team. Rebuilding the team is seven or eight, which we did in the second season when seven players finished their contract because 11 players were over 30," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.





"To buy two or three players is not a rebuild, it's just substituting positions. David (Silva's) confirmed he's leaving. Fernandinho doesn't know but it's normal - the players that arrive at his age and this stage of their lives. Of course, we have to replace them," he added.



The club currently holds the third spot in the Premier League points table with 29 points from 14 games. The table is topped by Liverpool, who have 40 points under their belt.

