We don't know this Sri Lankan team: Bhuvneshwar

Colombo, July 16 (IANS) Ahead of Sunday's tour opening ODI, the Indian limited-overs team vice-captain and new-ball bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has termed the Sri Lankan team an unknown quantity that they haven't yet planned against.

"We don't know what their squad will be. But what I saw in England [is that] they have a talented squad. Few performed well. We want to win the series. We don't know what their team will be. Once we know we can plan on that," said Bhuvneshwar in a virtual interaction on Friday.