We got punished by the quality of Man City's players: Santo

Manchester [UK], March 3 (ANI): After a massive defeat against Manchester City, Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said that his side got punished by the quality of City's players in the match.



Gabriel Jesus' brace helped Manchester City thrash Wolves 4-1 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. With this win, City further consolidated their lead at the top and now the side has 65 points from 27 matches.

"First-half, we were organised but not able to recover the ball because of the quality and the talent of City. We were not threating at all in the first-half and City had a lot of possession. In the second-half, it was much better; more pressing, higher up the pitch, we recovered the ball better, we were much more compact, closer to each other and creating threats in our possession," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"The moment that we achieved the draw, and even before that and after that, we were in the game. The boys were competing well and we sustained the draw for a spell of the game, and felt that we could go and win. But as the game went by, we were not able to sustain that momentum and then we got punished by the quality of City's players, but also some mistakes in the way we wanted to go out. But that's the game," he added.

Also, this win was Manchester City's 21st consecutive victory across all competitions this season.

In the first half, Wolves' Leander Dendoncker registered an own goal and this helped City to gain a lead in the 15th minute of the game.

No more goals were registered in the first half and City went into the break with a 1-0 lead. Wolves leveled the score in the 61st minute through Conor Coady.

Jesus scored his first goal of the match in the 80th minute, giving City a 2-1 lead. In the 90th minute, Riyad Mahrez netted a goal, putting Manchester City in a commanding position. Three minutes later, Jesus scored his second goal of the match to seal the final scoreline. (ANI)

