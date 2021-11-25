We have to back each other: Mominul Haque on Team Bangladesh facing criticism

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque feels that the team should back each other and 'shut their ears' while facing public criticism after a devasting defeat against Pakistan in the T20I series.



Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the three-match T20I series and now will be squaring off with each other for a two-match Test series from Friday.

"This is not the first time Bangladesh has gone through such a phase. We have overcome such situations before too. People become mentally weak because they take outside talk seriously. My job is to bring back focus from thinking about what everyone is saying, and focusing on our job. We have to back each other. You cannot shut anyone's mouth but I think you can shut off your own ears," said Mominul Haque as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't want to call it a difficult challenge. 'Difficult' has a negative meaning. I don't want to see it negatively," he added.

Mominul said that Bangladesh's next couple of Test series will offer a peak into their Test future. They were without Shakib for almost the entire 2019-21 WTC cycle, although Tamim and Mushfiqur have been heavily involved.

"Everyone wants results. Not just me. I think it is a good opportunity for the youngsters. You will get a picture of the direction our Test team is taking in this, and some of the future series. We definitely have long-term plans in Tests. We want to build slowly, and within a series or two we will know where our Test team stands," he said. (ANI)

