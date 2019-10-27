We have to be together forever, Diego Simeone urges Atletico Madrid

Leeds [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone urged that the players need to be 'together forever' after the team defeated Athletic Bilbao.

During the La Liga clash on Sunday, Atletico Madrid registered a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

"We have to be together forever. We are a new team, with many new players. Today, for example, we had a backline of new signings," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.



Simeone also added that they need to be like horses looking forward.

"We know what our aim is and we need the fans, directors, players, coaches to be like horses looking forward," he said.

With this win, Atletico Madrid have equalled their points with Barcelona (19), who top the La Liga points table. However, Atletico Madrid have played 10 matches while Barcelona gained their points from nine matches.

Atletico Madrid will now compete against Alaves in La Liga on October 29. (ANI)

