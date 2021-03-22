We have to learn from the mistakes, says Partney

London [UK], March 22 (ANI): Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey feels the side needs to learn from the mistakes after the club played out a 3-3 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.



Mikel Arteta's side gave themselves a mountain to climb against the Hammers as they fell three goals down inside 32 minutes. A stirring fightback was staged, allowing Arsenal to claim a share of the spoils.

Own goal by Soucek before the interval gave Arsenal hope, and another own goal by Craig Dawson set up a thrilling finale. Nicolas Pepe then stepped off the bench to cross for Alex Lacazette to head in the equaliser, and had two chances to net a winner himself.

"I think we have to learn from all these mistakes, we have to know when we have to go out strong, when we have to dominate from the beginning. It's important in the Premier League to start winning from the beginning to be at the top. You have to start good and end well," Partney told the club's official website.

"I think we could have done better from the beginning. They dominated from the beginning and we were completely lost. I think they came out very strong. They overloaded us on the outside and they are strong with crossing. We allowed them too much time with the crossing and that hurt us a lot. Second half, we made sure we blocked all the crosses. From there we started to dominate," he added.

With 42 points in 29 games, Arsenal sit ninth in the Premier League standings. They will next face Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on April 4. (ANI)

