We know how strong they are and the depth they have: Williamson on playing India in WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 7 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is "excited" to lock horns with "top-ranked" Team India at a neutral venue in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final.



India and New Zealand will face each other in the finals of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18.

Williamson said the concept of WTC has pushed teams to go for a win rather than a draw in the past couple of years.

"They have looked to bring about more context to the Test format and I think we saw it at the end of the competition, teams trying to push their case for qualifying which made way for a lot of exciting results," Williamson said in an ICC release.

"We saw in Australia, in New Zealand, a lot of teams had a chance to get through thought it proved to be great adding that context and for us to see ourselves in the position we are in the finals now. It is exciting.

"We are looking forward to that when we are taking on the top-rank side in the world. We know how strong they are and the depth they have. So exciting to be playing against each other at a neutral venue," he added.

New Zealand and England are currently locking horns in a two-match Test series of which the first game ended in a draw on Sunday. The Kiwis are looking at the WTC final as the third Test match of the mini-series.

"There is a carrot at the end that has taken a long time to, I suppose, to accumulate points and have the opportunity to be involved in it," said Williamson.

"To get that chance is exciting and the guys know it. You know it's sort of the third Test match of the mini-series I suppose, and they are really excited to be involved," he added.

The New Zealand skipper feels WTC has helped ensure the longevity of Test cricket as it helps in keeping the relevance of the longest format alive.

"Yeah, that is obviously the idea behind the tournament structure of Test championship and added points and these sorts of things to entice and improve the brand of the game and I think when it came to the crunch time, you could see the equation of what they had to do to be involved in the final," said Williamson.

"You saw sides play that way which is what they are after. Hopefully, that has generated a lot of interest from the public and enjoyment of the Test game, which is obviously what cricketers are involved in. It is the pinnacle and I certainly enjoy playing it. It has added a good element to the Test format," he added. (ANI)

