We looked a really good side: Rodgers delighted with Leicester City's win over Brighton

Brighton [UK], March 7 (ANI):



Leicester City secured a 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"It says everything. You come away against a very good side. Brighton had a full week to prepare and we're off the back of a tough week on Wednesday, so to show that mentality, I was pleased. I wasn't happy with the first half. We weren't aggressive enough, our pressing was too slow and we weren't arriving in the right moments to press - our timing was out. The second half was much better, and then once we do that, the tempo of our game was much better," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"You don't want to go behind, but when you do, it shows your mentality when you don't crumble. They're a very good side. You see the games they've won against the top teams, Brighton, so you know they're a very good footballing side. Especially going 1-0 up, they've got nice confidence. We just needed to focus on our game. When we did that in the second half, I thought we looked a really good side," he added.

During the match, Adam Lallana scored the opening goal, putting Brighton ahead in the 10th minute. Kelechi Iheanacho levelled the scores in the 62nd minute before Daniel Amartey's strike in the 87th minute handed Leicester a victory in the match.

The victory lifted Leicester City to the second position in the Premier League table. The club now has 53 points, 12 points behind the table-toppers Manchester City. (ANI)

