We lose too many wickets in the first ten overs : Bangladesh's coach Russell Domingo

Dubai [UAE], Sept 24 (ANI): As Bangladesh and Afghanistan get ready to face each other in the finals of the Tri-series, Tigers' coach Russell Domingo believes that the top order collapse within first 10 overs is a major concern for the hosts.

"We haven't got to the last five or six overs with only two or three wickets down. We lose too many wickets in the first ten overs. We have to get to the 15th over with two wickets down, maybe, so that we have a platform for the last five overs," ICC quoted Domingo as saying.



The tendency to lose too many wickets in the first half of the innings has prevented Bangladesh from scoring big in the Tri-series.

"We haven't played the perfect game yet. We have been good in certain areas and average in certain areas. We are still trying to find the perfect game," said Domingo.

Bangladesh has been heavily dependent on their seamers, unlike Afghanistan. The green pitch of Shere Bangla National Stadium may tempt the hosts to include four pacers to bolster their fast bowling department.

"I think we are going to add a fourth seamer to our 12 and make a decision tomorrow, looking at the wicket. It is an area we can exploit if there is more pace and bounce. My thinking is where we are going to play the World Cup in a year's time. We are playing in Australia, and I can't see us playing one or two seamers there. We have to play at least three or four fast bowlers in Australia," he said.

Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan in the Tri-series final on Tuesday. (ANI)

The tendency to lose too many wickets in the first half of the innings has prevented Bangladesh from scoring big in the Tri-series."We haven't played the perfect game yet. We have been good in certain areas and average in certain areas. We are still trying to find the perfect game," said Domingo.Bangladesh has been heavily dependent on their seamers, unlike Afghanistan. The green pitch of Shere Bangla National Stadium may tempt the hosts to include four pacers to bolster their fast bowling department."I think we are going to add a fourth seamer to our 12 and make a decision tomorrow, looking at the wicket. It is an area we can exploit if there is more pace and bounce. My thinking is where we are going to play the World Cup in a year's time. We are playing in Australia, and I can't see us playing one or two seamers there. We have to play at least three or four fast bowlers in Australia," he said.Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan in the Tri-series final on Tuesday. (ANI)