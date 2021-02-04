We managed the game really well: Rodgers hails Leicester City after win

London [UK], February 4 (ANI): Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, impressed with his team's performance which handed them a 2-0 win over Fulham, said his side managed the game "really well".



"I thought that the two goals were real goals of quality. We knew this was going to be a real test for us coming to here. I think if you look at Fulham's results over the last 10 games or so, they've been really strong, in particular [against] the big teams, and did very well against them," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"We knew we had to play well, and I thought in the first half, we scored two brilliant goals - different types of goals. In the second half, we could close the lines and control the game more without the ball, and not give away so much. We managed the game really well over the course of 90-odd minutes, and a clean sheet and three points is nice," he added.

During the match, Kelechi Iheanacho headed in James Maddison's pinpoint cross to give Leicester the lead after 17 minutes. James Justin doubled the Foxes' lead shortly before half-time.

The result moves Leicester to third on the Premier League table, two points ahead of Liverpool, who lost 1-0 at home against Brighton.

Leicester City will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on February 7. (ANI)

