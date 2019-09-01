We're all angry: Fikayo Tomori after draw against Sheffield United

London [UK], Sept 1 (ANI): After Chelsea witnessed a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, Fikayo Tomori said they all are angry as they failed to win the match despite having a lead in the first half.

"We're all angry because when you're 2-0 up at home then the game should be safe," the club's official website quoted Tomori as saying.

Tammy Abraham netted twice in the first half during his club's Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.



In the second half, Sheffield United's Callum Robinson scored his club's first goal. When only one minute was left in the game, Kurt Zouma scored an own goal which took away the victory from Chelsea's hands.

Tomori said they have to learn from it as they are a big club and there is a lot of expectations from them.

"We conceded a goal really early in the second half. It becomes very difficult when you do that. It is disappointing but we just have to learn from it. This is Chelsea. We are a big club and there's a lot of expectations but we're here to try to meet those expectations," he said.

Chelsea will now compete against Wolves in Premier League on September 14. (ANI)

