We stood up as young team: Kagiso Rabada lauds team after 3rd T20I win

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada lauded the team after their massive nine wickets win over India in the last T20I of the three-match series and said 'we stood up as a young team' on Monday.

Rabada took to Instagram and shared a team photo and wrote as caption, "We stood up as a young team."

The 24-year-old led the pace attack of the side and scalped three wickets. In his four overs, he gave away just 39 runs to restrict India to 134 runs.The South African squad which played in T20I series is a very young squad with a couple of new players.Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock guided his team to a victory as he played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs while Temba Bavuma scored 27 not out to chase down a total of 135.Earlier, after opting to bat first, India managed to score 134-run with a loss of nine wickets. Shikhar Dhawan played furiously and scored 36 runs while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both added 19 runs to the scoreboard.With the win, South Africa had levelled the three-match T20I series by 1-1. India had won the second T20I by seven wickets after the first match was abandoned due to rain.Both the teams will now play in the three-match Test series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The first Test between India and South Africa will be played at Visakhapatnam from October 2. (ANI)