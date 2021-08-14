We were so close: Rani Rampal

Captain Rani Rampal of India's women's hockey team opens up after India lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics.

She says, "We are disappointed. We were so close to winning Gold or Silver. As a team we played well against Argentina. But whatever two chances they got they converted them (into goals) but we didn't. I think today was not our day. Argentina deserve it. We could have done better in the first two quarters, but we were more energetic in the third and fourth quarters. But we still have a chance when we play the bronze medal match. We will see what we can improve, because we have improved with every match."