We were very well looked after in bubble for 1st half of IPL: Williamson

Southampton [UK], May 20 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said there were "some breaches" in the IPL's bio-bubble but admitted that the players were taken care of before the tournament got postponed.



The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the suspension of the league on May 4.

Williamson, who took over the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from David Warner, said it was "heartbreaking" to see the COVID-19 crisis in India.

"Things escalated really quickly over in India and the challenges that way in that part of the world are heartbreaking to see," said Williamson in a virtual press conference.

"From suppose us playing in a bubble with a face, you know clearly it became too great. We were very well looked after in the bubble for the first half of the tournament when things were still intact but clearly, there were some breaches," he further said.

"The tournament couldn't continue and the right decisions were made, I believe that's how things unfolded in the IPL," Williamson added.

Williamson and Warner had travelled in PPE kits, while boarding an internal flight, as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus

"That's the reality of it when you are in countries where it's so much more serious. You just try to go about what you're doing as safely as possible," said Williamson.

New Zealand and England are set to lock horns in two Tests, beginning June 2. The New Zealand side is quarantining having arrived in the UK last week. The Kiwi skipper is eager to get out and start training for the Tests.

"The first step is getting out of the bubble, and after that, we're looking forward to starting our preparation, in terms of adjustment to conditions and catching up with the guys. It's always exciting when there has been a period of time away from the team, and I look forward to that," said Williamson. (ANI)

