We weren't as aggressive as we needed to be: Schmeichel after defeat against Slavia Prague

Leicester [UK], February 26 (ANI): Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel offered an honest assessment of his team's performance after suffering a shock exit from the Europa League and said his side was not "as aggressive as we needed to be" during the match against Slavia Prague.



The first-leg match between Leicester City and Slavia Prague had ended in a goalless draw. However, Lukas Provod and Abdallah Sima scored one goal each in the second leg on Friday to send the Czech outfit into the Round of 16.

"[It is] very disappointing. I don't think we can have too many complaints. I think we have to be brutally honest with ourselves, look over two legs, the better team won, which is a shame. They did a very good job today. We started the game well," Schmeichel told LCFC TV.

"They upped the intensity on their pressing which caused us some problems with retaining the ball, and [in the] second half, they just went for it. We were probably not quite as aggressive as we needed to be, which is very disappointing," he added.

Slavia Prague scored both goals in the second half as the first half of the game witnessed a good competition between the two teams.

Schmeichel also admitted that the players are currently hurt and it is too early to see any positives from the game. "I think it's too early right now to see any positives. It hurts right now, it stings and it will do for a while," he said.

Leicester City will now take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

