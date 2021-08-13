We won't go home empty handed: Manpreet Singh

The Indian men's hockey team was defeated by Belgium in the semifinal match on August 3 . Coach Graham Reid says in a post-match interview that too many opportunities were missed that day. He added that hockey is a game of momentum and about keeping that momentum. When the momentum is lost, it's hard to get it back.

"When you play a good team like that (Belgium) it's very hard to get that momentum back. It's a bit difficult to do. When you play a team that's a little bit lower than you, you can grab that momentum back. But we couldn't do that today," Reid adds.

Captain Manpreet Singh says, "Belgium is among the best-ranked teams (World No. 2). Throughout the match, we had several opportunities we could not avail of. But whenever Belgium got a penalty corner they converted it into a penalty stroke. I think they were better than us in the third and fourth quarters."

"We will get ready for the next match and focus on the bronze medal match which is crucial for us. We won't go home empty handed."

And, true to his words, on August 5 the Indian men's hockey team scripted history in the bronze medal match by defeating Germany 5-4 and ending a 41-year jinx.