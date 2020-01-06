Well done mate: Fleming after Ross Taylor breaks his record

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming on Monday congratulated Ross Taylor after the right-handed batsman broke his record of most runs in Test by a Kiwi cricketer.

Taylor went past Stephen Fleming to become the leading run-getter for New Zealand in the longest format of the game on Monday.

He achieved this feat in the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground."Congratulations @RossLTaylor on your achievement today. It's been a tough series but you should be very proud of a wonderful career to date. Take a breath and enjoy a nice red to celebrate when the time is right. Well done mate," Fleming tweeted.Taylor has now scored 7174 runs in 99 games at an average of 46.28.Previously, Fleming held the record for scoring the most runs for New Zealand in Test cricket. He made 7172 runs in 111 games at an average of 40.06.On day four, Australia defeated New Zealand by 279 runs and clinched the Test series 3-0. (ANI)