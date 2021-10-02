We'll really need to raise our game: Miller on match against CSK

Dubai, Oct 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller has said that his team will need to raise their game ahead of the match against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He observed that in last few matches, the batting and bowling haven't clicked together and that Rajasthan have to perform as a unit against Chennai.

"Looking back at the last couple of games, we've somehow not been able to put two and two together. If the batters have done well, the bowlers have missed out and when the bowlers have done well, we as a batting unit have not been able to respond," Miller was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

"Against a team like Chennai, we'll really need to raise our game and put in a complete performance and work well as a unit. Chennai are obviously a really strong side, they have dominated games and it's no surprise really that they were the first team to qualify for the playoffs," added Miller.

Miller believes that all matches from Saturday onwards are extremely important for Rajasthan to have a chance in entering the play-offs. The 2008 IPL champions are at seventh place in the points table with eight points from eleven matches.

"For us, it is a massive game. In fact, all our remaining games are really important now. We have got to come together and perform as a team to put pressure on the opposition. Through the course of the season, we've had some impressive displays but in patches. We haven't been able to put together a run of consistent performances yet in the tournament, but I guess it's the right time to come together and do that as we head into some crunch games."

The 32-year-old believes that Rajasthan's playing eleven will be dependent on the conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. "Will there be any changes to the team that played the last game? Well, we're all ready, all of us have been working really hard in the practice sessions and are ready to go out there and give our all for the team. The final line-up, I guess, will have a lot to do with the conditions in play. I think we're a complete squad and can adapt depending on the pitch conditions and the opposition."

Commenting on the mood in the team, Miller said, "The mood in the camp isn't too bad. Obviously, it would've been a lot better had we won a few of those games but I think we're feeling well as a team. We've got a really good team environment along with great facilities around the team hotel. It's really helping us recharge well and stay positive during the past few days."

"The management at Rajasthan Royals have done fantastic work in maintaining a positive environment around the camp through some fun and interesting team bonding activities. We hope we can replicate the same on the pitch and get a run of victories going in our final few games," concluded Miller.

--IANS

nr/bsk