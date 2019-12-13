West Indies are 'competitive side': India bowling coach Bharat Arun

Chennai: India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that the team has a great bowling unit but at the same time he termed West Indies as a 'competitive side' ahead of the three-match ODI series.



"Last two out of three games we won where bowling is also done pretty well. So I'm sure we have the bowling to restrict them but saying that West Indies is also an extremely competitive side," Arun told reporters on Friday here ahead of the ODI series.

India won the three-match T20I series 2-1 after winning the last game in Mumbai by 67 runs. Batting first, the home side posted a giant total of 240 runs. In reply, the visitors were only able to reach 173/8 in 20 overs.Arun said that the bowlers always have a chance to get a wicket when batsmen attack them."Every time when batsmen come after you (bowler), you also have a chance against them. Dew is something which is there for both the teams so we are not worried about that," Arun said.Talking about the young all-rounder Shivam Dube, who scored his first T20I fifty in the second game, the bowling coach said, "He is an exciting prospect and I think he is gaining confidence with every game. I'm sure he is an exciting talent for us. As he gains in confidence he would become a good all-rounder."India are trying out different players keeping in mind the next year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia."You do plan for the World Cup much ahead. You want to try your different combinations, you want to try out players under different circumstances, and then understand what is best. All players here you consider them as a resource. How best you could utilise those resources, at which number one would bat and where one would be bowling, understanding these aspects would be very important for the World Cup," Arun said."If you look at Jadeja you have readymade all-rounder for us. He has been exceptional for us after the World Cup. he adds a lot of dimension to us. I'm sure Washington in due course would stake his claim for the one-day team as well," he added.India will take on West Indies in the first ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 15.