West Indies climb to 6th spot in ODI Super League table

West Indies now have 20 points and are tied with Pakistan, who are placed fifth by virtue of their better run rate (+0.741). West Indies have a net run rate of -1.075.

Dubai, March 13 (IANS) West Indies have climbed up to the sixth spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Super League table after wins in the first two home One-day Internationals against Sri Lanka.

Australia are atop the table with 40 points, followed by Bangladesh (30), England (30), Afghanistan (30), Pakistan, and West Indies.

Host West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, and second by five wickets at the same venue.

The Super League takes place across two years and aims to raise the stakes of bilateral 50-over games. In its first edition, the Super League will help decide which teams feature in the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The top seven teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup. The bottom five teams will play a qualifying tournament, which will also feature the best teams from the lower rungs of competition.

Thirteen teams are taking part in this competition. These are the 12 Full Member nations, along with the Netherlands. The Netherlands earned their place as the 13th team by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship back in 2017.

Each team in the Super League plays three ODIs against eight other teams. Four of these are home series and four are away series. This means each team plays a total of 24 ODIs that will earn them points on the 'RoadTo2023'.

An added benefit is that teams just outside of the top 10 in the current rankings have more chances to play more ODIs against the top teams, helping them improve their levels as well.

But not everyone plays everyone. The Super League works within the parameters of the existing Future Tours Programme between ICC members. In this aspect, this league too is like the World Test Championship.

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

