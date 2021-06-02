West Indies cricket coach declares support for BLM

"What we saw during the tour of England was an historic moment and powerful message -- a moment in sporting history that will be remembered for years to come," said Simmons on Wednesday.

Gros Islet (St. Lucia), June 2 (IANS) West Indies cricket team head coach Phil Simmons on Wednesday reaffirmed his team's support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the fight for justice and equality ahead of the team's series against South Africa, beginning on June 10.

"But more than that, it carried a message that reverberated around the world -- that there is no place for racism and that as a West Indies team we will show our support for the cause as we strive for equality and justice for everyone everywhere to have a 'level playing field' on and off the field."

Last year, too, West Indies and England had taken a knee in support of the BLM movement ahead of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

It was in response to the death of George Floyd in the United States, which caused global outrage and protest, with leading NBA, NFL and English Premier League expressing solidarity with the movement.

South Africa will play two Test matches and five T20Is and will wind up their tour on July 3. While the Test matches will be played in St Lucia, all five T20Is will be played in Grenada.

