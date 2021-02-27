West Indies recall Gayle, Edwards for series vs Sri Lanka

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair earns his first West Indies selection and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein gets his first T20I call-up as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel named the West Indies squads for the CG Insurance T20 International Series and CG Insurance One-Day International Series.

St John's (Antigua), Feb 27 (IANS) Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle and experienced fast bowler Fidel Edwards have been named in the West Indies T20I squad to play against Sri Lanka, marking their return to the international stage.

The matches will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS).

The T20I matches will be played under floodlights on March 3, 5 and 7. This T20I series will make history as the first full international matches to be played by the official West Indies men's team at the CCG. The matches will also be the first West Indies T20Is to be played in Antigua since 2013.

West Indies will use these matches to prepare and defend their ICC T20 World Cup title when India hosts the tournament this year.

The CG Insurance ODI Series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14 with the final match scheduled to be a day/night encounter.

The series forms part of the ICC ODI Super League and these three matches provide the opportunity for West Indies to secure their first points as the team tries to qualify automatically for the 2023 ICC World Cup, to be held in India.

"As we build towards the defence of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward. Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team. Fidel Edwards has been selected to give the bowling the potent firepower needed," said CWI lead selector Roger Harper.

"Jason Holder has shown his all-round value in this format in recent times and after missing a few series he will add depth and experience to the squad. Akeal Hosein performed very well in Bangladesh [ODI Series] and had excellent stats in the CPL so this is an opportunity to see how he equips himself in this format. Kevin Sinclair grabbed our attention in the Super50 Cup back in 2019 and has been consistently economical in the last CPL and the current CG Insurance Super50. He will provide an off-spinning option for the team."

West Indies squads:

T20I: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair

ODI: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicolas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, and Kevin Sinclair

