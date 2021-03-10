West Indies-Sri Lanka 3rd ODI to be a day game now

St John's (Antigua), March 10 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday announced a change to the start time for the third CG Insurance One-day International between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The match will now start at 9:30am (8:30 am Jamaica Time) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. It was originally slated to be a day-night fixture and was to start at 1:30 pm.