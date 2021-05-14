West Indies to host Australia, South Africa, Pakistan in June-August

Kingston, May 14 (IANS) West Indies are set for a busy home season between June and August with South Africa, Australia and Pakistan set to tour the islands for a combined four Test matches, 15 T20Is and three ODI matches.

The season starts with South Africa touring the islands for two Tests and five T20Is. The series was rescheduled from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour starts with a two-Test series on June 10 after which T20I series will be played from June 26 to July 3.