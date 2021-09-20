West Indies Women win Super Over thriller against South Africa

Antigua, Sep 20 (IANS) A fighting West Indies Women took out the fifth and final One-day International against South Africa Women via Super Over, fighting back with bat and ball in a match of fluctuating fortunes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday (IST).

Electing to bat, West Indies managed 192/5 from their 50 overs, with Rashada Williams (78*) top-scoring. That looked a total South Africa were on course to chase down as Tazmin Brits (48) and Lizelle Lee (61) put on a 111-run opening stand. But the latter's dismissal in the 27th over triggered a flurry of wickets. South Africa slipped from 111/0 to 143/6 before Mignon du Preez's 46 took them to a match-tying 192. Du Preez was run out on the final ball of the innings with scores level.

The Proteas were held to just six runs in the one-over eliminator with Deandra Dottin stepping up for the hosts. West Indies chased that down with a ball to spare to register their first win of the ODI series.

Earlier, Williams' 78 laid the foundation for the West Indies innings. The opener stood firm as Reniece Boyce (14), Chedean Nation (11) and Dottin (7) all fell inside the opening 21 overs, eventually finding a reliable partner in Hayley Matthews. The pair put on 97 runs for West Indies' fourth wicket before Matthews (48) fell to Nadine de Klerk in the 46th over. De Klerk was South Africa's best bowler, taking 3/33 from her full allotment.

Once again Lee was the best of South Africa's batters, hitting five fours and a six in her 78-ball 61, taking her campaign haul to 248 at an average of 124.

She fell attempting to sweep Qiana Joseph (2/29), who struck again in her next over to remove Lara Goodall (0). Sheneta Grimmond (4/33) then went to work for the hosts, denying Brits a half-century as she picked up four wickets for the match.

Brief scores: West Indies Women 192/5 in 50 overs (R Williams 78 not out, H Matthews 48; N de Klerk 3/33) beat South Africa Women 192/7 in 50 overs (L Lee 61, T Brits 48, M du Preez 46; Q Joseph 2/29, S Grimmond 4/33) Match tied (WI Women won the one-over eliminator).

