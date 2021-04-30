West Indies women's high-performance camp to start in Antigua on May 2

St. John's (Antigua) [West Indies], April 30 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has named 30 players for an estimated month-long West Indies Women's high-performance camp to be held in Antigua starting on May 2. This will be the second such month-long camp in 2021 assembled under the guidance of head coach Courtney Walsh and his support team.





With the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers now rescheduled for December, Walsh has devised a programme to maximize team preparations ahead of international cricket and the qualifiers later in the year.



"The purpose of this camp is to work on consistency and game awareness. The last camp was more observational, and we got a pretty good idea where the ladies are at. There are 30 players coming in and a few of them are coming in nursing injuries, so the coaching staff and medical team are ready to work with all of them," he said.



"We are going to use this camp to see as much of the players as possible. I am most excited to see the younger ones coming into the camp, because we're trying to build the pool of players available. So, I think it'll be a great opportunity for these youngsters and the other new players to grasp the chance before them."



Among the 30 players called up for the camp are eight (8) uncapped players including teenagers Zaida James from St. Lucia and Jannillea Glasgow from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. James is a left-arm medium pacer while Glasgow is a right-arm medium pacer.



The other uncapped players are Rashada Williams, Caneisha Isaac, Shanika Bruce, Mandy Mangru and Rachel Vincent. Making a return to the camp is left-handed wicket-keeper/batter Kycia Knight.



Squad: Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce, Shanika Bruce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Steffi Soogrim, Stafanie Taylor, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams. (ANI)

